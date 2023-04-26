Layoffs

ESPN's company-wide layoffs, part of DISNEY's wave of job cuts, has had an impact on ESPN RADIO and ESPN AUDIO, with BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA reporting that among the staffers set to exit the company are ESPN AUDIO VP SCOTT MCCARTHY, Sr. Dir./Audio Programming PETE GIANESINI, Digital Audio PD LOUISE CORNETTA, and the PDs of ESPN's largest two radio affiliates, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WEPN-A (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK's RYAN HURLEY and KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES' AMANDA BROWN.

GIANESINI, on LINKEDIN, wrote, "When you get the news that your position is being eliminated after 25 years, there’s so many emotions swirling around, perhaps ALL of the emotions, but as my time with ESPN and THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY will soon come to an end, the only emotion I’ll actively engage with is gratitude."

CORNETTA wrote on LINKEDIN, "26 plus years was a great run. I’m terrible at goodbyes but wanted to thank so many people at ESPN for an incredible journey. From my ESPN RADIO TODD WRIGHT ALLNIGHT days traveling the country going to sporting events to contributing to ESPN THE MAGAZINE, ESPN.COM and ESPNBOSTON.COM and getting to be there for all those BOSTON championships to ESPN HOLLYWOOD to a year helping to run our BOSTON affiliate there to getting to launch so many new shows on ESPN RADIO weekends to the last six years in podcasts which has just the best people anyone could ever ask to work with. I loved the people. I loved what we accomplished. While this journey ends in JULY, I am excited for new beginnings."

