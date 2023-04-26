Released Today

FRED JACOBS presented the results of JACOBS MEDIA's TECHSURVEY 2023, the latest edition of the survey of core radio listeners' media consumption habits, at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT TODAY (4/26) leading with the alarming but unsurprising news that among those core radio listeners, AM/FM listening is stalling out, with the percentage of those listening for an hour or more each weekday flat from last year at 86% but steadily declining from 2018's 92%, with Gen-Z and millennials listening the least.

As for why they listen, the top reasons are that it's easiest to listen to in the car and it's free; DJs/hosts are next on the list, while emotional reasons -- habit, feeling a connection, liking to work with the radio on, keeping company -- line up in the 45-56% range. News and emergency reasons are in the middle of the pack, while sports, contests, and on-demand programming bring up the rear. The percentage of listeners who strongly agree that local feel is one of radio's primary advantages jumped from 49% to 57% since last year, up substantially from 2018 (43%). Most of the respondents are employed, and while 64% are working only outside the home, 36% are either working only from home or are hybrid workers, affecting the daily commute and in-car listening.

The value of personalities is down slightly this year, with 60% saying they listen for the hosts, off from 62% last year; the percentage citing music as a motivator for listening has risen slightly from 55% to 57% but remains below that for hosts. As for why some radio fans are listening to less radio, JACOBS cited work-from-home (less time in the car and lifestyle changes, though those reasons are abating from pandemic levels), "unforced errors" by the industry (too many commercials, repetitive and predictable music), and more choices for the change.

Traditional radio represents 58% of listening (it was 85% in 2013), but 38% of listening is through digital means; for Millennials, traditional listening represents 53% of listening and digital is 42%. The percentage of listeners who own a "regular radio" in their home, after holding steady at 81% for three years, has dropped to 78%, with Millennials the least likely to own one (67%). Smart speaker ownership is at 38% and 39% have downloaded station apps.

For in-car listening, the percentage who said they own cars that display artist and title information on the dash is at 77%; asked about "very important" features, those planning to buy a new car this year put Bluetooth and FM on top, with AM in the middle of the pack at 32%. Voice commands were desired by 42%, although specific platforms ranked much lower; SIRIUSXM stood at 24%, tied with HD RADIO. And while AM/FM still leads all audio sources in car listening, that listening continues to decline and Millennials listen more to other audio (digital or satellite) while Boomers still make AM/FM their first choice.

The survey's annual Media Usage Pyramid had smartphones in 94% of hands, up from 92% last year and tied with TV/video and ahead of AM/FM radio (86%) and social media (84%); podcasts were up from 30% last year to 33% this year (53% for Millennials, compared with 24% for Boomers), and connected cars jumped from 22% to 32%. HD RADIO was the least used at 16%, which was up slightly from 13% last year.

Social media platforms were led by FACEBOOK and FACEBOOK MESSENGER, followed by INSTAGRAM, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE, and TWITTER; as for daily use, while FACEBOOK led the pack at 74% and INSTAGRAM was secondnat 47%, TIKTOK is in third place at 42%.

Podcast listening showed some signs of growth, with daily or weekly listening up from 30% last year to 33% this year, led by Millennials (53%) and Gen-Z (47%). Still, 37% do not listen at all. Interestingly, when asked the best way for radio shows to serve up podcasts to catch up on missed shows, 53% said that they prefer a single podcast of the entire show rather than having it broken up into segments. Mobile app downloads have stalled at 39%, with sports radio by far the leading format for apps.

Among JACOBS' takeaways, he said stations need a "work-from-home" strategy and a local game plan, must "meet the audience where they are," should take care of their personality "MVPs" with promotion and pay, need to map out their social media hierarchy by picking out a platform or two to focus upon, should pay attention to metadata for in-car display, and need to have a mobile strategy.

