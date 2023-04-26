-
SportsMap Radio Network's 'The Wake Up Call' Cleared At KQFN (1580 The Fanatic)/Phoenix As Bruce Jacobs Exits
by Perry Michael Simon
April 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM (PT)
SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK has cleared all three hours of "THE WAKE UP CALL" with TONY DESIERE and RONN CULVER on CRC BROADCASTING Sports KQFN-A-K240EU-K257CD (1580 THE FANATIC)/PHOENIX.
The show now airs 6-9a (MT), with local hosts BRUCE JACOBS and DALE HELLESTRAE exiting. Market veteran JACOBS was with the station for over three years.