SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK has cleared all three hours of "THE WAKE UP CALL" with TONY DESIERE and RONN CULVER on CRC BROADCASTING Sports KQFN-A-K240EU-K257CD (1580 THE FANATIC)/PHOENIX.

The show now airs 6-9a (MT), with local hosts BRUCE JACOBS and DALE HELLESTRAE exiting. Market veteran JACOBS was with the station for over three years.

