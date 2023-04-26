Taylor (Photo: Kristin Barlowe)

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's MARYNN TAYLOR has signed on with JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT (JGE) for management. The announcement was made while TAYLOR is in CALIFORNIA wine country for LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY.

JGE CEO PHIL GUERINI said, "It's fitting to announce our deal with MARYNN while she is in NAPA. Like time adds to the flavor and boldness of great wine, we took our time forming this partnership. MARYNN's talent is undeniable; her tenacity and creativity are a testament to who she is. JGE is thrilled to join the team to help continue building her artist career."

"My first concert was the JONAS BROTHERS when I was six years old," said TAYLOR, who has both label and publishing deals with BLACK RIVER. "This is such a full-circle moment for me to be signing with the very team who launched them. It's an honor to be working alongside PHIL, RACHEL [INGLESINO], and KEVIN [JONAS] Sr. They see and understand my dreams so clearly, and I couldn’t ask for a more connected and driven team. I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

