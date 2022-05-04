June 15th

"CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE," the annual P&G/iHEARTMEDIA fundraiser for LGBTQ+ organizations, is returning for a fourth season on JUNE 15th at 8p (ET), streaming on iHEART's PRIDE RADIO and on YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, REVRY, THE ROKU CHANNEL, and THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL.

The event, "CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE 2023 -- THE FUTURE STARTS NOW," will include performances and celebrity appearances at the iHEARTRADIO THEATER LOS ANGELES and other locations across the country. The show will be available on-demand throughout PRIDE MONTH through JUNE 30th.

Over the past three years, the event has raised more than $11.4 million for GLAAD, THE TREVOR PROJECT, SAGE, THE NATIONAL BLACK JUSTICE COALITION, CENTERLINK, and OUTRIGHT ACTION INTERNATIONAL. The talent lineup for the show will be announced at a later date.

