Levenson

UTOPIA MUSIC Commercial Dir./Financial Services and former BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Label Resources Team Lead and SESAC Sr. Dir./Licensing Operations JUSTIN LEVENSON has joined music asset management platform OPENPLAY as Professional Services Product Lead.

“JUSTIN is an incredible addition to the OPENPLAY family, and his experience leading teams across every facet of the industry will be a major asset as we continue to bring our products and services to more customers,” said OPENPLAY Chief Client Officer EDWARD GINIS. “He’s one of the most passionate and outspoken product evangelists in our space when it comes to empowering artists and rightsholders with the tools they need today to prepare for what the industry brings tomorrow.”

LEVENSON said, “Being a part of the OPENPLAY family is a professional dream come true, and I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to build on our continued success, developing impactful products and services that empower everyone in the global entertainment and music industries with the power of OPENPLAY.”

« see more Net News