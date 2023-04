Winners Named

The winners of the 2023 RADIO'S GOT TALENT competition, sponsored by ALL ACCESS, BENZTOWN, DOLLINGER STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION, McVAY MEDIA, and NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES, were announced at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on THURSDAY afternoon (4/27). Picked from the finalists in each of ten format categories by panels of at least 100 respondents, the winners will split a prize pool of $10,000.

The winners are:

Hot AC/AC: JACK ELLIOTT and RON WILLIAMS, formerly at CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC KYIS (98.9 KISS-FM)/OKLAHOMA CITY

Alternative: ED ROBINSON, RADIO FELICIAN UNIVERSITY/RUTHERFORD, NJ

Classic Hits/Adult Hits: KADEN, AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL (BIG 94.5)/PHOENIX

Contemporary Christian: DOUG GRIFFIN and JAYME SUMMERS, SALEM Contemporary Christian WFFH-WBOZ-WFFI (94 FM THE FISH)/NASHVILLE

Country: BO STEVENS, MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE

Hip Hop/Urban: MARIO J , MACDONALD BROADCASTING CO. Hip-Hop WQHH (POWER 96.5)/LANSING

News/Talk: ARI HOFFMAN, LOTUS News-Talk KVI-A/SEATTLE

Rock/Classic Rock: AMANDA ICE HABROWSKI, iHEARTMEDIA Rock KYMT (93.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/LAS VEGAS

Top 40/CHR: JAY R THE SUPERSTAR, RADIO 1/DUBAI

Sports: KJ CARSON, AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON

