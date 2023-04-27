FLINN Classic Hits WHBQ is no longer. As of 10am (CDT), the station has returned to it's heritage Top 40 format as Q1075.

OM CHRIS TAYLOR told ALL ACCESS he is excited about the move, “After four years, people still refer to the station as Q1075! As the MEMPHIS radio market landscape is changing, bringing back Q1075 was an easy decision. JOE MACK continues as APD/MD and afternoon jock. SYD NEIGHBORS continues to handle middays. We'll have a morning announcement next week. Current FLINN Top 40 WOWW (B977) will simulcast Q1075 for a couple days until a new format is announced."

Watch this space.

« see more Net News