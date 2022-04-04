Klacik

Former HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE host KIMBERLY KLACIK will host 9a-noon weekdays on crosstown WCBM MARYLAND News-Talk WCBM-A, starting MONDAY (5/1). KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, lasted just seven months at her previous station. She replaces DEREK HUNTER.

“KIM KLACIK is a rising star in conservative politics and we are thrilled to have her join our team at WCBM,” said PD SEAN CASEY. “Her energy, passion, and commitment to BALTIMORE are second to none, and we know that our listeners will appreciate her insights on the issues that matter most to them.”

“I am excited to join the team at WCBM and have the opportunity to engage with listeners in the BALTIMORE area,” said KLACIK. “I believe that conservative principles and policies are the key to unlocking the potential of this great city, and I look forward to sharing my ideas and insights with the WCBM audience.”

