Find Music With A Mission

Music licensing platform, THATTRACK, is launching a new collection of music that speaks directly to social issues by giving artists a platform to write freely about topics that affect them, a 'music with a mission' collection they’re calling, WITH PURPOSE.

WITH PURPOSE artists release music that directly comments on cultural issues, including topics about life as a person of color in America, LGBTQAI+ rights, voting rights, female reproductive rights, and the environment. Perspectives of the artists aren't limited - music can be shared representing any viewpoint, as long as it is respectful.

THATTRACK CMO JAMES CLARKE explains, "Some creators scour other platforms for music to speak to societally relevant themes, but they haven’t had a clear route for discovery until THATTRACK. WITH PURPOSE artists have a home on our platform, and can speak to the experience of people who care about these topics. They’ve poured their heart and soul into their music and are ready to share it with the world."

