Available In June

MADONNA is set to release a new rainbow-vinyl version of her sold-out 6-LP collection, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, before launching her global CELEBRATION TOUR this summer. FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES was originally released as a limited-edition 6-LP set on red and black vinyl. That version sold out in three days during pre-orders and remains in high demand. FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: THE RAINBOW EDITION will be available as a 6-LP set on JUNE 23rd for $199.98.

Earlier this year, MADONNA announced her upcoming global CELEBRATION TOUR. The shows will cover four decades of music and feature live performances of many of her greatest hits. The tour begins on JULY 15th at the ROGERS ARENA in VANCOUVER and is scheduled to travel to 35 cities in NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE (NET NEWS 1/23).

