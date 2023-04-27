May 11 Webinar

In time for MOTHER'S DAY, EDISON RESEARCH presents its annual "Moms And Media" study from the 'Research Moms' in a webinar THURSDAY, MAY 11 at 2p ET.

EDISON RESEARCH VP (and Research Mom) MELISSA DECESARE will present the latest research and emerging trends from the last few years. "Moms And Media" provides insight on U.S. moms and their media usage, devices, social media habits and outlook on tech.

In addition to THE INFINITE DIAL study's data from EDISON RESEARCH, this year's research also incorporates results from a new, national online study.

Register here for "Moms And Media" on MAY 11 at 2p (ET)

