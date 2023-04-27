Cartman

BLACK DIAMOND BROADCASTING has promoted their long time Morning Host for Rock WGFM (ROCK 105 & 95.5)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI to PD for both WGFM and sister station Classic Rock WGFN (CLASSIC ROCK THE BEAR). He has hosted mornings on WGFM for over 18 years.

BLACK DIAMOND BROADCASTING Co-Owner NORM MCKEE said, “CARTMAN has served as the face of rock radio in TRAVERSE CITY for more than 18 years. He is very knowledgeable of his audience preferences, the importance of promoting and managing his brand and that of the stations he represents. We are looking forward to watching him take the lead of these two iconic northern MICHIGAN brands into the future.”

