Exclusive Birthday Vinyl

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN Triple A KUTX/AUSTIN is commemorating its 10th birthday with a special vinyl compilation of exclusive performances from KUTX 98.9’s Studio 1A, which will be on sale to the public MAY 1st in the KUTX BIRTHDAY SHOP.

The double LP includes live performances by LIZZO, BLACK PUMAS, KHRUANGBIN, CHARLES BRADLEY, COURTNEY BARNETT, LEON BRIDGES, THE BLACK ANGELS, SYLVAN ESSO, IRON & WINE, NANÉ, MOLLY BURCH, SILVANA ESTRADA, GRUPO FANTASMA, DEEZIE BROWN, TORO Y MOI, SPOON, MAGNA CARDA, CARAMELO HAZE, SHAKEY GRAVES and CHRISTOPHER CROSS.

A limited run of 200 albums were pressed locally, at GOLD RUSH VINYL, on white vinyl. “KUTX LIVE!: TEN YEARS ON,” will be on sale for $75 per copy, with $25 from each sale benefiting the music and events at KUTX.

