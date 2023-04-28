The Key To Taylorsville

CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA and WESTWOOD ONE syndicated morning show THE BERT SHOW arranged for TAYLOR SWIFT to receive a "Key To The City," not from ATLANTA but tiny TAYLORSVILLE, GA, population 252.

Unable to reach ATLANTA officials, the show got the mayor of TAYLORSVILLE to honor SWIFT with an actual key giving her access to all that is TAYLORSVILLE, including the SPEAKCHEESY food truck, BARN BELLY BURGERS and SPARKLES FAMILY FUN CENTER. An extended "key" gives SWIFT free VIP access to both the TAYLORSVILLE TRACTOR SHOW and THE PETROLEUM AND NOVELTY EXPO in JUNE.

TAYLORSVILLE Mayor MITCHELL BAGLEY's declaration: "In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT's 3 sold out shows on THE ERAS TOUR at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM APRIL 28th through 30th, 2023, THE BERT SHOW, Q-99-7 FM and I, MAYOR MITCHELL BAGLEY, are pleased to present TAYLOR SWIFT with THE KEY to the town of TAYLORSVILLE, GEORGIA. Furthermore, it is my privilege to proclaim today, FRIDAY, APRIL 28th, 2023, as "TAYLOR SWIFT DAY" in TAYLORSVILLE, GEORGIA."





