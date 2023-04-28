WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/Port Huron, MI finished its annual on-air Spring fundraiser, “GOD Is In Your Story” on THURSDAY (4/27), going over the goal by 11%.



“I continue to be blown away at the generosity of our audience even in tough times. We saw GOD move in miraculous ways more than once, a testament to a staff who believes in the power of prayer.” said Station Director BRIAN SMITH. “Thank you so much to the HEART SHARE GROUP and JACK EASON for loving on our team beyond the amazing fundraiser. Thank you also to TODD STACH with BEYOND 615 for coaching that keeps our sound focused and consistent. GOD is in Our Story... Praise the LORD!"

