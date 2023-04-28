Election Special

Five of the Democratic candidates for Mayor of PHILADELPHIA will participate in a 90-minute special on AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA on MAY 4th at 8a (ET). REBECCA RYHNHART, CHERELLE PARKER, HELEN GYM, ALLAN DOMB, and JEFF BROWN will appear on "BREAKFAST WITH THE CANDIDATES," hosted by morning anchor IAN BUSH with Community Impact Reporter RACQUEL WILLIAMS, CITY HALL Bureau Chief PAT LOEB, and Education Reporter MIKE DENARDO on the panel.

“The city is at a crossroads and with only days to go before the primary, no clear frontrunner has emerged,” said News Dir. KEVIN MCCORRY. “Philadelphians mulling their choice have one final broadcast forum to listen as the candidates try to separate themselves from the pack, and we’re proud to offer the city this vital resource.”

Brand Manager/Dir. of Digital KRISTINA KOPPESER said, “We’re thrilled to host this event that will provide crucial information to the people of PHILADELPHIA as they decide who they’d like to represent them as their next mayor.”

