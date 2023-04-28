Free On Amazon

Industry veteran RON BRANDON has a new book out, DISC JOCKEYS, PREACHERS, AND ELVIS. The book is available for free on AMAZON up until SUNDAY APRIL 30th.

BRANDON said of the book, "Rock & Roll truly was a lifestyle for the generations from the 50s through the 90s. It seemed important to get it into written words and to save those photos for the history books and researchers of the future. In any event, I suspect that you'll enjoy reading of my 'behind the scenes' experiences. As PAUL MCCARTNEY described it so well, and as you will experience it in my book, it truly was... a long and winding... Radio Road."

