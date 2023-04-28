Jacobs Media Strategies' Survey

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES is inviting public radio stations to participate in its PUBLIC RADIO TECHSURVEY 2023. The goal is to help public radio stations better understand and navigate the impact change and disruption have on their operations and help them strategically navigate the digital waters to maximize effectiveness, build strategies, communicate to staff, and set priorities.

Said FRED JACOBS, "By better understanding what your most important listeners are thinking and doing media-wise, public radio can better 'meet them where they’re at.' Our PRTS studies have proved to be useful tools for staff communication, as well as strategic priority setting."

For public radio stations that focus on music, PRTS 2023 will continue to provide direction into how radio is used by consumers, as well as music discovery and digital device/platform usage.

For a modest fee, stakeholder stations/networks will receive an array of information to help guide your understanding and decision-making: complete totals for the survey, your format, and your local audience, along with key demographic breakouts. In addition, an executive summary will be presented via webinar upon analysis of the data. It will be open to stakeholder stations and their entire staffs only.

Top 30 Markets: $550 (PRPD Members)

Markets 31-75: $450 (PRPD Members)

Markets 76+: $350 (PRPD Members)

Non-PRPD Members: $750

Register here.

