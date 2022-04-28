Gordon (Photo: Jessica Crans)

BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP Dir./Marketing CAITLYN GORDON is leaving the company, effective TODAY (4/28), with plans to move abroad, beginning with spending the next few months traveling in PORTUGAL and SPAIN. She was promoted into her most recent role a year ago, moving from the Dir./Midwest/Southeast Promotion job at BBR MUSIC GROUP’s WHEELHOUSE RECORDS (​NET NEWS 4/28/22​).

In her 11 years with BBR MUSIC GROUP, GORDON has risen through the ranks within the company, where she started as Promotion Coordinator.

