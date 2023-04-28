Lambert (Photo: Mackenzie Ryan Photography)

Former AMERICAN IDOL contestant ALEX LAMBERT has signed with NASHVILLE-based MAKE WAKE ARTISTS and DEEP ROOTS MANAGEMENT. He has also signed with CAA for booking. The TEXAS Soul singer released his first EP TODAY (4/28), REBEL WAYS. The six-song Oop project includes previously released singles, “Rebel Ways” and “Cryin In The Rain," and is a project the artist wrote and produced with GRANT THOMPSON.

DEEP ROOTS MANAGEMENT's DYLAN WRIGHT said, “We are thrilled to announce the signing of ALEX, an incredibly talented artist and an even better person. His remarkable talent and exceptional character make him a rising star and an inspiring role model in the music industry.”

LAMBERT said of his new project, "This EP is about growing up. It seems like I’ve learned everything the hard way in my life, and it shows in these songs. From 'Riverbank,' that is a coming-to-GOD moment after a life filled with fightin’, stealin’, lyin’, and cheatin’, to a love lesson like 'Rebel Ways,' that’s about losing the woman I loved because I was still breaking the chain of living a hostile and crazy lifestyle. Every song represents growth in me as a man and as an artist.”

LAMBERT began his career 13 years ago as a contestant on the ninth season of AMERICAN IDOL. More recently, his new singles have reached more than 400k streams and gained nearly 47K monthly listeners. He’s also had the opportunity to share his new EP with new fans across the country. In MARCH, LAMBERT performed on the LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR by playing the BOOTLEGGERS TAILGATE PARTY. Last week, he performed ahead of WILLIE NELSON in MESA, AZ and LAUGHLIN, NV. A few days later, LAMBERT opened for SAM HUNT in MODESTO, CA.

« see more Net News