Y-103's Fast Freddie & Sandra Miller

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock station WYFM (Y-103)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH celebrated “Alice Cooper Day” in YOUNGSTOWN this past SATURDAY, APRIL 29th, with the help of the MAHONING COUNTY Commissioners. Prior to COOPER’s sold-out show at the COVELLI CENTRE in YOUNGSTOWN, MAHONING COUNTY Commissioners presented COOPER with a proclamation in honor of his sold-out concert and his history of rocking the area for more than 50 years.

WYFM personalities FAST FREDDIE and SANDRA MILLER were also on hand SATURDAY to dedicate and present COOPER a custom-painted trash can in honor of his career. The trash can was painted by artist KEITH STURGEON, known and collected by celebrities, including comedian and car buff JAY LENO.

