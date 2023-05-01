Hogle

SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WJKN (89.3 THE ARBOR)/SPRING ARBOR, MI has named VONDA HOGLE Afternoon Host, replacing BRYCE BENNYHOFF, who left to pursue other opportunities. HOGLE has worked at SIDE BY SIDE Contemporary Christian WYSZ (YES FM)/TOLEDO and MAUMEE VALLEY BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WPOS (102.3 PROCLAIM FM)/TOLEDO over the years.



PD GLENN GOODWIN shared, "I'm excited to have VONDA as part of the team in moving into the Afternoon Show. After BRYCE did such a great job over the past year, we're excited for our listeners to hear from VONDA, and get to know her each weekday afternoon."

