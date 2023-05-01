New Show In June

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist CARRIE UNDERWOOD will launch an exclusive, year-round channel on SIRIUSXM in JUNE. CARRIE’S COUNTRY will be curated and presented by the artist herself as she highlights her friends, favorites, and influences - new and classic Country, workout hits, Classic Rock, Gospel music, and more. Listeners will also hear the stories behind her music, career, and life on the road.

Features on the channel will include monthly themed shows, morning workout and late-night hard rock blocks, and "Savior SUNDAY," a full day of inspirational music from the singer's own catalog, and that of other artists. Her "Find Your Path" show (named for her bestselling lifestyle book) will find UNDERWOOD and her fitness trainer sharing advice, strategies and healthy habits She’ll invite friends, peers, and fans to “Take the Wheel” as special guest DJs. In another regular feature, inspired by her ongoing LAS VEGAS residency REFLECTION, UNDERWOOD will look back at career milestones and memories, accompanied by the corresponding music.

UNDERWOOD said, “I’m thrilled to partner with SIRIUSXM on my new channel. I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from Classic Rock to the latest in Country.”

SIRIUSXM Pres./CCO SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, "CARRIE UNDERWOOD is one of Country music’s biggest and most multi-faceted artists today, and to collaborate with her on her very own SIRIUSXM channel is truly special. CARRIE’S COUNTRY will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel’s programming. We welcome her to the SIRIUSXM family as we continue to expand our Country music offerings to our subscribers."

