For Women Of Color In The Music Business

COCKTAILS & CONVERSATIONS for women in the music industry is set to take place during MUSIC BIZ in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY MAY 17th at the JW MARRIOTT at 5:30p (CT). The event is the brainchild of JANISHIA JONES, Founder and CEO of FRESH 'N SASSY PRODUCTIONS, an ecosystem of safe-spaces for women of color in the music business.

COCKTAILS & CONVERSATIONS is a networking event that will incorporate learning and structured conversation to ensure deeper connections. JONES will present this year’s results from A SEAT AT THE TABLE, a research project capturing data and experiences of women of color in the music business, to support open discussion and to find common cause.

JONES said, “So many are wanting to align themselves with allyship yet have no insight into meaningful ways to engage. While most women share similar challenges in the workplace, many don’t realize how their connections and resources can support their sisters facing less than equitable systems. These events help build a bridge towards creating a safe space for all.”

