2023 Marconi Awards

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has opened the 2023 MARCONI RADIO AWARD nomination window through MAY 31st, recognizing excellence and performance in radio.

Stations and on-air personalities can nominate themselves in the following categories:

Radio Station of the Year by Market Size

Radio Station of the Year by Format

College Radio Station of the Year

Personality of the Year by Market Size

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Legendary Station Manager

Legendary Station

Best Radio Podcast

The MARCONI RADIO AWARD finalists are selected by an independent task force of broadcasters and will be announced in JULY. Winners of the 2023 MARCONI RADIO AWARDS will be announced on October 25, 2023 at the JAVITS CENTER in NEW YORK CITY.

Nominations for the 2023 MARCONI RADIO AWARDS can be made here.

« back to Net News