Longtime CONNECTICUT broadcaster FLOYD WRIGHT has passed away at age 72. Known as “Friendly FLOYD,” he spent a number of years on the air at Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, Country WYNY/NEW YORK, Country WWYZ (Country 92-5)/HARTFORD where he spent more than 20 years in afternoon drive, WDRC-F/HARTFORD, and ARCHDIOCESE OF HARTFORD-owned WJMJ-F, where he worked since 2014.

He leaves behind his wife, SUSAN, along with several brothers, nieces, and nephews.

