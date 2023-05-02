Down Quarter

iHEARTMEDIA saw first quarter 2023 revenue dip 3.8% year-over-year to $811 million, with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA down from $145 million to $93 million and GAAP Operating Income falling from a gain of $12 million to a loss of $49 million. Free Cash Flow dipped to negative $133 million. The company's earnings release noted that the results were slightly better than its guidance for the quarter.

Multiplatform Group (including broadcast radio) revenue fell 7% to $529 million, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA off 35% to $87 million. Digital Audio Group revenue rose 4% to $223 million, with podcast revenue up 12% to $77 million and Segment Adjusted EBITDA rising 3% to $54 million. The Audio & Media Services Group had revenues up 0.8% to $61.351 million, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA down 6.4% to $15.344 million.

Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN emphasized beating guidance in his earnings statement, saying, “We are pleased to report that our first quarter 2023 results were a bit above the high end of our Adjusted EBITDA and Revenue guidance ranges -- and that more importantly, while both the macroeconomic climate and the advertising marketplace remain uncertain, the audio and digital advertising markets appeared to be stronger in the quarter than we had initially anticipated. We expect that our second quarter Adjusted EBITDA, while below 2022 levels, will be approximately double what we generated in the first quarter, and this, in combination with our Q1 first quarter performance relative to guidance, gives us confidence that our Adjusted EBITDA results will continue to improve throughout 2023, and that we will be well positioned to build further in 2024 in terms of revenue growth, profitability, and Free Cash Flow generation.”

Similarly, Pres./COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER said, “We were pleased that we slightly exceeded our previously reported guidance for the quarter, with our consolidated revenues down 3.8% year-over-year compared to the guidance range we provided of down in the mid-single digits, and our Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $93 million above the high end of the guidance range we provided. We remain committed to driving shareholder value, and while we can’t predict when the advertising marketplace will fully recover, we believe that our Multiplatform revenues will continue to recover and that our Digital Audio Group revenues will continue to grow throughout 2023. With the benefit of what are expected to be record levels of political spend in 2024, and the annualized impact of the cost reductions we have made over the past six months, in 2024 we expect to resume our growth trajectory that was interrupted by this period of recent advertising softness.”

iHEART's guidance is for second quarter revenue to decline in the mid-single digits (low single-digits excluding political), with APRIL's revenue off about 5%; Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land between $180 million and $200 million.

« see more Net News