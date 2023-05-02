Growing Its Team

Newly launched music investment marketplace LABELCOIN is expanding its team, adding two more members to its Business Advisory Council to join co-founders MARK MILLER and CHAD PETTERSON. Launched at SXSW in MARCH, LABELCOIN has added ARI HERSTAND and JOHN PLATILLERO to its Business Advisory Council. Already aboard the panel are MARK DVORNIK, BOB FARNSWORTH, LEE GUZOFSKI, and LOREN JOHNSON.

LABELCOIN has also built a five-member Artist Advisory Council with JONAH BAKER, KIRSTEN COLLINS, MEGAN DAVIES, MELINDA DOOLITTLE, and KING TOPHER.

LABELCOIN CEO MARK MILLER commented, "We are so proud of the support coming from this council. These executives have proven themselves as initiators of growth and success. Their combined experience will be a great asset to the LABELCOIN team."

FARNSWORTH added, "I see great potential for artist development with LABELCOIN and am excited by the prospect of advising this team and what this will mean for artists. Beyond bringing experience in music and finance, the LABELCOIN team brings passion and heart to an industry so in need. That speaks for itself."

