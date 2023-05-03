Twitter Beef

NPR's battle with ELON MUSK continues with MUSK threatening to take NPR's @npr TWITTER account away and give it to another person or organization if it doesn't resume posting on his social media site.

NPR reporter BOBBY ALLYN wrote at the network's website TUESDAY (5/2) that MUSK, who had placed a "state-affiliated media" label on NPR's account and then altered it to "government-funded media" last month, prompting NPR to cease using the platform, sent a series of emails that included the question, "So is NPR going to start posting on TWITTER again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?" He also wrote, "Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant. Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR."

