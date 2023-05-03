Donations

POLNET COMMUNICATIONS, LTD. is donating Spanish Religion WRKL-A/NEW CITY, NY to CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY, INC. The station is being appraised at $647.000 in "as is" condition. The donee's programming has been airing on the station since it returned to the air in MARCH 2022.

In other filings with the FCC, SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING INC. is donating Silent KNEF/FRANKLIN, NE and Silent KOKN/OKETO, KS to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

And NORTHERN PLAINS BAPTIST CHURCH is selling the construction permit for KFCA/ABERDEEN, SD to AMERICAN CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. for $1. In addition, the same buyer is purchasing the construction permit for KYAS/ARTESIA, NM from NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH, also for $1.

