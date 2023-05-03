-
Edison Research Share Of Ear: Americans Spending More Time With Podcasts
by Perry Michael Simon
May 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM (PT)
EDISON RESEARCH's latest quarterly Share of Ear study update shows Americans spending 9% of their audio listening time with podcasts, a record high.
For spoken word content, podcasts make up a record 31% of listening, up from 4% in 2014.
The research firm estimates a record-high 89 million Americans are listening to podcasts weekly.