Morris (Photo: Kristen Barnett)

Country singer/songwriter and rapper DAVID MORRIS has signed with VIRGIN MUSIC GROUP in partnership with label GREY AREA MUSIC. The WEST VIRGINIA native is known for combining traditional Country with Pop and Hip-Hop.

"When we heard [his 2022 song] 'Dutton Ranch Freestyle' we were immediately blown away," said VIRGIN MUSIC President JACQUELINE SATURN. "After digging deep into more of his music and videos, we got it. He was creating his own genre. He has an incredible connection with his fans, which will only continue to grow."

VIRGIN MUSIC GM MATT SAWIN added, "DAVID is carving out his unique space in music culture, Country, Hip-Hop, or otherwise. Along the way, he is shining a light on the musicians of APPALACHIA, creating a new music scene, and proving that it doesn't matter where you're from; you can make an impact with music. We can't wait to be a part of DAVID's story for years to come."

"I'm super excited to have the VIRGIN team in my corner to help my music reach even more people," said MORRIS. "They have a great staff of forward-thinking veterans who give an independent artist like me the freedom to continue to be creative while adding fuel to the fire. From the moment I met JACQUELINE, MATT, and the whole VIRGIN team, we knew this partnership was the right move. The energy, the support, and the ideas that they have are unmatched, and I'm beyond excited to see what we can do together."

Plans are to release "Jenny's Song" on MAY 23rd, and announce more 2023 tour dates later this year.

