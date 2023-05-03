Now On TuneIn

TUNEIN is adding a WALL STREET JOURNAL channel, WSJ RADIO, with audio content from the JOURNAL, BARRON'S, MARKETWATCH, and INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY under a deal with DOW JONES. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with DOW JONES as they are the go-to source for international business news and data,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “One of the core focus areas of content for TUNEIN is providing the most trusted and relied-upon names in news. Few brands have a reputation as honored as DOW JONES and THE WALL STREET JOURNAL when it comes to business reporting. It is the echelon of quality which our listeners have come to expect.”

“This partnership with TUNEIN is the latest example of DOW JONES’s commitment to expanding our audio experiences in innovative ways,” said DOW JONES SVP/New Ventures ANN MCGOWAN. “Delivering trusted insights to new audiences requires us to meet them where they are, so we’re delighted to bring the depth and breadth of our audio and podcast suite to TUNEIN listeners.”

