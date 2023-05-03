Paying Tribute

PAISLEY PARK’s annual CELEBRATION 2023 returns to honor the memory of PRINCE, JUNE 8th-11th at the concert venue in CHANHASSEN, MN. The event features the exclusive presentation of unreleased music from PRINCE's famed vault and special appearances by and conversations with GRAMMY winner CHAKA KHAN, CHUCK D, D-NICE and DOUG E. FRESH, with performances from local gospel groups SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS and THE STEELES, R&B star STOKLEY of MINT CONDITION, D-NICE and DJ RASHIDA, members of PRINCE's NPG, PRINCE back-up singer and solo artist SHELBY J, MINNEAPOLIS youth choir KNOWN MPLS, and other new artists.

The weekend celebration will also include a special PRINCE LEGACY TRIBUTE to one of the founding members of NPG — vocalist/multi-instrumentalist ROSIE GAINES. Fans will also receive exclusive access to the “Purple Rain” singer’s vault of unreleased recordings and performances.

CELEBRATION 2023 will also feature celebrity panel discussions of PRINCE’s life and career —looking at his relationship with hip-hop, the significance of the number “7” in his work, and the passionate voices and “fams” who are preserving his legacy.

Maintaining the event’s tradition, attendees will be split into two tracks, “Diamond” and “Pearl,” to allow for intimate experiences throughout PRINCE’s famed complex. Tickets are on sale here.

