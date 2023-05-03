RIch Retires

After 50 years of entertaining audience at 23 stations in 14 cities, including LOS ANGELES, PHILADELPHIA, NEW YORK, SEATTLE, SAN DIEGO & TUCSON, BUSTOS MEDIA Classic Hits KDRI (101.7 & AM 830 THE DRIVE)/TUCSON PD/morning star BOBBY RICH is officially hanging up the headphones. His morning co-host HILL BAILEY announced her exit recently, (NET NEWS 4/17).

During his long career, RICH has held PD/morning drive duties at KFMB-F (B-100)/SAN DIEGO, KMXZ (94.9 MIXFM)/TUCSON, among many others. RICH has received numerous accolades for his contributions, including Best Program Director, Best Morning Personality and other awards from BILLBOARD, RADIO & RECORDS, and the ARIZONA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION’s HALL OF FAME AWARD. RICH has a well-know history of been actively involved in supporting local charities.

RICH commented, “It's been an honor and a privilege to entertain, inform and make listeners happy for over 50 years. I've been blessed to have the opportunity to work with so many talented individuals and make so many great memories. I'm excited about beginning the next chapter of my life and see what the future holds."

#BobbyRichRetires has been trending on social media as fans share their favorite memories and well-wishes for the iconic radio personality. Reach out to BOBBY RICH here.

