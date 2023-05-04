Plante

WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON host CHRIS PLANTE is adding a nightly television show to his schedule with the debut of "CHRIS PLANTE THE RIGHT SQUAD" on NEWSMAX on MONDAY (5/8) at 9p (ET). PLANTE's new TV show will include a panel with NEWSMAX's JENN PELLEGRINO and three others.

“CHRIS PLANTE is an award-winning journalist who delivers fact-based news and opinion while keeping the conversation fun and interesting,” said NEWSMAX CEO CHRISTOPHER RUDDY. “We are proud he is joining the NEWSMAX team after years of success at CNN and CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the outstanding team at NEWSMAX and getting to work on a great show dedicated to carving through the fluff to get at the unfiltered truth,” said PLANTE, adding, “And whoever it was that said you can’t get the occasional laugh out of today’s crazy news obviously did not know me.”

« see more Net News