Licenses FPR

Independent digital music licensing company MERLIN has reached a licensing deal to offer SOUNDCLOUD's Fan-Powered Royalties (FPR) platform to its clients, enabling MERLIN's labels and distributors to collect royalties on a per-track basis.

“At SOUNDCLOUD, we’re committed to being artist-first,” said SOUNDCLOUD CEO ELIAH SETON. “The FPR model makes streaming royalties more equitable, helps artists benefit directly from their fans, and opens the door for more meaningful fan-to-artist connection. I’m thrilled that MERLIN’s extraordinary community of independent labels and distributors, and by extension their artists, will now benefit.”

"MERLIN is proud to partner with SOUNDCLOUD and bring their innovative Fan-Powered Royalties payout model to our global membership,” said MERLIN CEO JEREMY SIROTA. “This partnership provides our members and their artists with new revenue opportunities, as well as empowering fans to directly support their favorite artists from across MERLIN’s global membership. This collaboration will strengthen MERLIN's community of independent rightsholders and provide them, and their artists, the tools to build closer relationships with fans.”

« see more Net News