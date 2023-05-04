50 Cent

EMMY and GRAMMY winner CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON has lined up his THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of his "GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN'" album. BUSTA RHYMES will appear as a guest on all dates and JEREMIH on all North American shows.

The world tour kicks off JULY 21 in SALT LAKE CITY and moves to EUROPE on SEPTEMBER 28 in AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS. Additional dates in AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, ASIA, and EUROPE are still to be announced.

See more dates and information with LIVE NATION.

« see more Net News