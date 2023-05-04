Wants Support For AM Radio

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FARM BROADCASTING has sent a letter to Sen. DEBBIE STABENOW (D-MI) asking for her support for asking vehicle manufacturers not to remove broadcast radio, and AM radio in particular, from their in-dash entertainment system offerings.

The letter, sent APRIL 24th, contends, "In rural AMERICA, AM radio is critical for those without reliable cellular or broadband access. Farmers in the field and on rural roadways, not connected to cellular or broadband, also turn to AM radio for the latest weather updates, crop reports, local information, and entertainment. For farmers and ranchers, radio continues to be the primary source of daily agricultural news for listeners throughout the year. In fact, on average, ag radio consumers are listening for at least one hour on a typical weekday; more than 76% listen to the radio for agriculture markets, news, weather, and other information more than five days a week. Listeners to ag radio consistently rate their farm broadcasters high in credibility, accuracy, and timeliness for information."

Noting that AM radio is an emergency information resource in extreme weather events and serves as "the backbone of the Emergency Alert System," the letter asks STABENOW to "help us convey to auto manufacturers the importance of AM broadcast radio to AMERICA’s

farmers and Americans living in rural communities across the UNITED STATES. Removing AM radio from vehicles will put into serious jeopardy an important lifeline and source of information to rural AMERICA, not just during times of emergency events but every single day."

« see more Net News