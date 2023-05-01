Ed Sheeran (Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

After a two week trial, ED SHEERAN was cleared by a MANHATTAN federal jury TODAY (5/4) in a lawsuit that accused him of stealing MARVIN GAYE’s “Let’s Get it On” for his song, "Thinking Out Loud." The jury ruled that he did not infringe on the GAYE classic.

The decision marks the culmination of a years-long copyright battle between SHEERAN and the heirs of ED TOWNSEND, a songwriter who co-wrote the 1973 track. According to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, the final testimony was heard in court on WEDNESDAY (5/3), where US District Court Judge LOUIS STANTON told a MANHATTAN jury that “independent creation is a complete defense, no matter how similar that song is," stating that "Thinking Out Loud" uses chords and rhythms that are commonplace “building blocks” of pop music.

