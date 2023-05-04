Fix The Tix

Nineteen organizations, including ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION, the SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA, RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, and 14 others, released a statement on the formation of a coalition to protect concertgoers and fans from price gouging and deceptive and predatory ticketing practices.

The “FIX THE TIX” statement said, “A broad coalition of live event industry organizations and professionals has formed to collectively advocate for a ticketing experience better than the nightmare many fans and artists currently navigate. With representation from venues, promoters and producers, the performing arts, artists groups, recorded music, and independent ticketing companies, this coalition represents stakeholders who take on all the risk to create once-in-a lifetime experiences and bring joy, employment, and economic impact to communities across AMERICA. We are coming together to protect fans from price gouging and deceptive and predatory ticketing practices.”

There's more details on FIX THE TIX here.

