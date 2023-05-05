Rosen, Porth

AUDACY has promoted Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO Brand Manager and BETQL NETWORK VP MITCH ROSEN to VP/Brand Mgr. of THE SCORE. He will continue as VP of BETQL NETWORK. At the same time, THE SCORE's Assistant Brand Manager RYAN PORTH has been promoted to Program Manager of the station, reporting to ROSEN.

“MITCH ROSEN is THE SCORE and has led his team for nearly two decades of unprecedented success,” said AUDACY CHICAGO VP/Programming and Operations GREG SOLK. “He has a keen eye for talent and has the deepest relationships in CHICAGO sports media. We are all excited about the future of THE SCORE with MITCH leading the way.”

“THE SCORE has meant so much to me and my family since the day I walked in FEBRUARY of 2005,” said ROSEN. “It’s about the people that work so hard every day producing content for our audience and amazing partners. I’m thrilled to continue expanding the role with the AUDACY team and grow THE SCORE brand into the future!"

“RYAN PORTH came into THE SCORE 'Cubhouse' in JANUARY of 2022 and has fit in like a veteran,” added ROSEN. “We are excited about his next step in helping to guide the future of CHICAGO's sports powerhouse.”

“THE SCORE is a legendary brand in the most passionate sports city in the world,” said PORTH, the former PD at CROMWELL Sports WPRT-F (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE. “I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to take the next step with AUDACY CHICAGO and help a talented group we have assembled at THE SCORE continue to grow in a constantly-evolving media landscape.”

