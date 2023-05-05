Easterlin

ALL ACCESS has learned that Co-Pres./ELEKTRA RECORDS MIKE EASTERLIN has left the label, but will continue working with WMG as a consultant for its artist services division, WMX. The move leaves GREGG NADEL as sole Pres./ELEKTRA, under the 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT banner.

In his time at WARNER, EASTERLIN has also been Pres./FUELED BY RAMEN and ROADRUNNER. He is known for working with a wide array of artists, including TWENTY ONE PILOTS, TONES AND I, and PANIC! AT THE DISCO. He first joined ATLANTIC as SVP/Promotion in 2005. Previously he was at VIRGIN and ISLAND DEF JAM.

In an email to the staff, EASTERLIN expressed his gratitude, "I wanted to thank the amazing people who have been an important part of my career, especially our phenomenal team at ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT. You guys are the best in the business, in every sense. I'm so proud of the artist-focused company and the open, collaborative culture we’ve created together. Working alongside GREGG to re-launch and evolve ELEKTRA over the past five years has been a truly special culmination of my nearly two decades at WMG.

In 2005, JULIE brought me over from IDJ, where we had worked together for six years, and I want to thank her for being an incredible mentor, booster, and friend for the past 24 years, along with my mentor and partner CRAIG. And of course, I’d like to thank MAX for constantly supporting and championing me as a leader at WARNER MUSIc. From doing promo at LAVA/ATLANTIC to running ROADRUNNER and FUELED BY RAMEN to helping set ELEKTRA on a new course, it’s been a fantastic journey. So, lastly I have to thank the extraordinary artists who have changed my life with their music – TWENTY ONE PILOTS, TONES AND I, SLIPKNOT, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, ALL TIME LOW, TURNSTILE – I can’t possibly mention them all here, but helping them build careers and reach fans across the globe has been a true joy and privilege.

Over the past year, it’s been a pleasure to work closely with GREGG, KEVIN, RAYNA, and SELIM as we brought together two indie-spirited labels and launched 3EE. I wish them and everyone on the team, all the best for the future. You’re in good hands."

