ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS MEDIA SHREVEPORT OM JAY MICHAELS, who is also PD of Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3), Country KRMD (COUNTRY 101.1 FM) and AC KRMD-A (LITE ROCK 100.7), as well as morning talent on KQHN, is exiting the cluster. His last day is TUESDAY (5/9).

MICHAELS also handled middays on CUMULUS' Top 40 WLTO (HOT 102.5)/LEXINGTON, Afternoons on AC KQFC (MAGIC 97.9)/BOISE and nights on the AC feed for WESTWOOD ONE. He previously worked for CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS, and has been with the company for almost 11 years.

He joined KQHN as PD/afternoon host in JANUARY of 2019, was promoted to OM for the cluster in JULY of that year, and added KRMD PD duties in OCTOBER of the same year. The cluster also includes Urban KMJJ, and Urban AC KVMA (MAGIC 102.9). Prior to SHREVEPORT, MICHAELS was PD at sister Classic Hits WJJK and Top 40 WYRG (ENERGY 93.9, now Rock WNDX (93.9X))/INDIANAPOLIS.

