The next podcast from LIONSGATE SOUND will tell the story of social media scam artist AMANDA C. RILEY, who faked cancer to pull in over $100,000 in donations for treatment she never received. The eight-episode "SCAMANDA" is set for a MAY 15th debut.

LIONSGATE SOUND Creative Director CHARLIE WEBSTER said, “We are always searching for unique stories, and the wild tale behind AMANDA RILEY's crimes fit the bill. The psychology of what this woman did to manipulate and infiltrate her community using the power of social media is fascinating and I know listens will be enthralled by what unfolds in the series.”

