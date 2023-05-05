Wilde

LKCM RADIO GROUP Classic Country KTFW (92.1 HANK FM)/FT. WORTH midday host ERIN WILDE is exiting the station after a decade to begin a TV career. She will be the new host of EAST TEXAS LIVE on the NEXSTAR BROADCASTING stations in TYLER, TX. Her last day with the station is MAY 25th.

OM/PD MARK PHILLIPS told ALL ACCESS, "I hate to lose her but I’m happy she’s getting to follow her dream."

The news leaves an opening for her replacement. This is a personality intensive daypart with a lot of phones, contests and appearances in the nation's 12th largest city with a locally-owned company. Strong social media skills are a big plus. The station is extremely active in the local community and promotionally driven. Interested candidates can email PHILLIPS at mark@921hankfm.com. LKCM RADIO GROUP is an EOE company.

