Beachlife Festival: Life Is But A Stream

The fourth annual BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL, being held this weekend (5/5-7) on the waterfront in REDONDO BEACH, CA, will be livestreamed all three days here.

Headliners include THE BLACK KEYS, THE BLACK CROWES, JOHN FOGERTY, PIXIES, MODEST MOUSE, SUBLIME WITH ROME and CAAMP, among others.

The eclectic lineup features top talent spanning rock, indie, pop, jam, reggae and more from the comfort of home all weekend long via the festival’s live stream in partnership with VOLUME.COM.





« back to Net News