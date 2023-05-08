Glover

ALPHA MEDIA/BETHANY-CAMERON, MO Market Manager RONNIE GLOVER has joined BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP as VP/Market Manager for FAYETTEVILLE, NC. GLOVER is a former Local/Digital Sales Mgr. at NBC affiliate KWES-TV/MIDLAND, TX; GM at MAX MEDIA/CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO; Market Mgr./CRO at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/VICTORIA, TX; GSM/Dir./Sales at CLEAR CHANNEL in NORFOLK and NASHVILLE; and sales staffer at URBAN RADIO/MERIDIAN, MS and CITADEL/FLINT, MI.

“I am ecstatic to join BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP,” said GLOVER. “They are committed to the local communities they serve in a myriad of cross-platforms. I look forward to joining my talented teammates in FAYETTEVILLE to further our resolve and dedication to being leaders in the community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome RONNIE to the BEASLEY FAYETTEVILLE family,” said VP/Operations KEVIN RICH. “His strong team building and leadership skills, combined with his contagious positive energy, made him the perfect choice to lead our FAYETTEVILLE team.”

The BEASLEY FAYETTEVILLE cluster includes Hip Hop WZFX (FOXY 99), AC WZFX-HD2-W232CI (SUNNY 94.3), Top 40 WAZZ-A-W228DK (MY KISS RADIO 93.5), Classic Hits WFLB (96.5 BOB FM), Country WKML, and Classic Hip Hop WUKS (107.7 THE BOUNCE).

