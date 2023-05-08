Starts May 25th

QCODE's next scripted fiction podcast is a nine-episode, sci-fi thriller from CHLOE STEARNS and JOHN WYNN ("LAST KNOWN POSITION") starring LANA CONDOR ("TO ALL THE BOYS"). "EVERGREEN," the first installment of the anthology series "HIDDEN SIGNAL" co-stars ALAN CUMMING, ABIGAIL SPENCER, CLAIRE HOLT, KI HONG LEE, LANA MCKISSACK, DESMIN BORGES, SHI NE NIELSON, along with FREDDIE STROMA and premieres MAY 25th.

“We are so excited to launch 'HIDDEN SIGNAL', an ambitious and thought-provoking new anthology series, with CHLOE and JOHN’s mind-blowing sci-fi thriller 'EVERGREEN',” said QCODE CEO ROB HERTING. “With its incredibly talented cast and its posing of existential questions through a vivid sci-fi lens, we know that 'EVERGREEN' will captivate listeners.”

“From our endlessly supportive collaborators at QCODE to our brilliant cast, this process has been a creator’s dream,” said STEARNS and WYNN in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled for audiences to hear 'EVERGREEN' and hope everyone has as much fun listening to the podcast as we did making it.”

« see more Net News